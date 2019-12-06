Why Should I Leave Liverpool – Xherdan Shaqiri

Follow @insidefutbol





Xherdan Shaqiri has insisted that he is excited about his future at Liverpool, despite struggling to nail down a regular spot in Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven.



Shaqiri made his first league start of the season on Wednesday night in the Merseyside derby and scored in Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Everton at Anfield.













The Swiss has struggled to be a regular at Liverpool and has been down the pecking order at Anfield in terms of midfield and wide options for Klopp.



It has been suggested by Jason McAteer that Shaqiri does not suit the Liverpool manager’s style and he could be forced to leave Liverpool in order to play regular first-team football.





But Shaqiri stressed that he is happy at Liverpool and he sees no reason why he should leave the club in the midst of such exciting times.







He remains hopeful and excited about his future at Liverpool and believes he is part of a special team who are on the cusp of achieving some big things in football.



“I am very happy here”, the Switzerland international told The Athletic following Wednesday night’s 5-2 demolition of Everton.





“I think everyone can see that with how I played. I have a long contract (until June 2023) and I am focused only on Liverpool.



“It’s been a difficult time for me but I’m excited about the future.



“Why would I want to leave Liverpool? This is a special team and there’s a lot to achieve here.”



Shaqiri has made just five appearances this season and has played a cumulative 115 minutes in all competitions.

