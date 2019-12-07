28-Year-Old Chelsea Star On Inter’s Radar But Not Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is firmly on Inter's radar as a potential signing, though the Nerazzurri are prioritising a midfielder in the approaching January transfer window.



Alonso has featured for Chelsea under new boss Frank Lampard, however the Spanish left-back has struggled to win over the Blues boss in recent weeks, with Emerson Palmieri preferred.













Lampard also has Cesar Azpilcueta as an option and, with the club's transfer ban having been lifted, Chelsea have been linked with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell.



Alonso is not short of admirers though and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, he is rated highly by Italian giants Inter.





The defender is on Inter's radar and Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte would welcome him to the San Siro with open arms.







The Italian giants though are more focused on adding to their midfield in the January transfer window.



It is suggested that Alonso may be viewed by Inter as a more viable summer target.





Alonso, who made 58 appearances in Serie A during a spell with Fiorentina, has made 133 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club in the summer of 2016.



The 28-year-old has another four years left on his contract at Chelsea.

