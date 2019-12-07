AC Milan Consider January Swoop For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in the January transfer window.



The 30-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and he has not indicated that he will pen a new deal to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.













Jose Mourinho has continued to use him at the heart of Tottenham’s defence, but the defender will be free to speak to foreign clubs from January onwards over a pre-contract.



Alderweireld’s situation is being closely monitored by several clubs and there are suggestions that Tottenham could even consider selling him in the winter window to recoup some money.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, AC Milan are looking at adding Alderweireld to the ranks at the San Siro in January.







The Rossoneri are in the market for defenders and they are keeping tabs on a number of options ahead of the start of the winter market.



Alderweireld is one of the players the club are monitoring and his contract situation makes him a viable option.





AC Milan believe they could get a deal done to sign the Belgian in January without paying an exorbitant transfer fee due to his contract expiring next summer.

