XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/12/2019 - 10:06 GMT

AC Milan Consider January Swoop For Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




AC Milan are considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and he has not indicated that he will pen a new deal to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.


 



Jose Mourinho has continued to use him at the heart of Tottenham’s defence, but the defender will be free to speak to foreign clubs from January onwards over a pre-contract.

Alderweireld’s situation is being closely monitored by several clubs and there are suggestions that Tottenham could even consider selling him in the winter window to recoup some money.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, AC Milan are looking at adding Alderweireld to the ranks at the San Siro in January.



The Rossoneri are in the market for defenders and they are keeping tabs on a number of options ahead of the start of the winter market.

Alderweireld is one of the players the club are monitoring and his contract situation makes him a viable option.
 


AC Milan believe they could get a deal done to sign the Belgian in January without paying an exorbitant transfer fee due to his contract expiring next summer.   
 