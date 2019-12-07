XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/12/2019 - 19:19 GMT

Celtic And Rangers Send Scouts To Check Up On Teenager

 




Carlisle United talent Jarrad Branthwaite was scouted by talent spotters from Arsenal, Celtic, Everton and Rangers on Saturday.

The 17-year-old defender has been turning heads with his potential, having broken through into the first team set-up at League Two side Carlisle. 


 



Branthwaite clocked the full 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon in Carlisle's 1-1 draw at Morecambe, picking up a yellow card in the process.

The teenager's every move was closely watched as, according to BBC Cumbria, Arsenal, Celtic, Everton and Rangers all had scouts at the game checking up on him.
 


Branthwaite, born in Carlisle, came through the club's youth system and broke into the team in October, making his bow in a 2-0 loss against Plymouth Argyle.



Steven Gerrard's friend Ryan Lowe is in the dugout at Plymouth and it remains to be seen if he gave the Rangers manager a glowing report of the teenager.

Branthwaite has now made a total of seven outings in League Two for Carlisle and will be looking to continue to clock up the appearances and get experience under his belt.
 


It remains to be seen if Arsenal, Celtic, Everton or Rangers will make a move to try to snap up Branthwaite in the rapidly approaching January transfer window.
 