Former Chelsea Star Sets Out View On Club’s Approach For January Window

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley does not believe the Blues are in a desperate need of spending money in the January transfer window.



Chelsea are free to dip into their transfer funds next month after the Court of Arbitration for Sports reduced their two-window transfer ban to one on Friday.













The Blues have managed to be in the top four this season despite not spending anything last summer, with Frank Lampard putting his faith in Chelsea’s homegrown talents.



The Chelsea boss has insisted that he will only spend if the right player becomes available in January and Burley is more or less of the same opinion.





He believes there are options the club might look to strengthen, such as finding a replacement for Olivier Giroud if he leaves in the winter window in search of regular football.







But the former Blue is under the impression that the club are not desperate to enter into the market in January.



Burley said on ESPN FC: “The simple answer is that they only should sign if it’s absolutely right for them.





“If it is good business for the club and if Frank thinks it will take them forward, then yes.



“I have never felt January is the greatest time and most people don’t unless it is a little golden nugget that comes along and you are able to get a player.



“There are a couple of positions like if Giroud wants to leave or if they think about getting rid of Giroud because he wants to play in the Euros.



“They might be able to do something by getting him out and getting a back-up in for [Tammy] Abraham, who has done particularly well.



“Left-back might be an area as I don’t think he fancies [Marco] Alonso.



“I don’t see it as desperate, to be honest with you, unless it’s the right player.”



Chelsea are said to have a massive transfer kitty of £150m for the winter window.

