Hopefully – Jurgen Klopp Comments On Liverpool Star Injury After Win At Bournemouth

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is hoping centre-back Dejan Lovren was only forced off through cramp in the Reds' 3-0 win at Bournemouth.



The Croatia international came off five minutes before half time, being replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold, in what was the one negative spot in the Reds' visit to the south coast.













Liverpool had gone ahead in the 35th minute through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Naby Keita then struck on the stroke of half time to deflate Bournemouth and send the visitors in 2-0 up at the break.



Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet in the 54th minute to make it 3-0, while Liverpool then closed out the game to take all three points.





For Klopp, the performance was a professional one and he admits the team wanted a clean sheet after finding one elusive in recent weeks.







The Liverpool manager told the BBC's Match of the Day: "It was a professional performance, controlled, scoring wonderful goals.



"We didn't want to make it exciting again so we wanted to control Bournemouth.





"The most used word in the dressing room at the moment is clean sheet – finally!"



Klopp also provided an update on Lovren and admits he is hoping the Croatian has only suffered from cramp.



"Dejan Lovren was hopefully cramp but apart from that it was a perfect game. All round nearly perfect day."



Liverpool have now pulled eleven points clear at the top of the Premier League table with the win, though Leicester City can close the gap on Sunday.



Klopp will now start to prepare his team for their Champions League trip to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

