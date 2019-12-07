XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/12/2019 - 17:25 GMT

Hopefully – Jurgen Klopp Comments On Liverpool Star Injury After Win At Bournemouth

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is hoping centre-back Dejan Lovren was only forced off through cramp in the Reds' 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

The Croatia international came off five minutes before half time, being replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold, in what was the one negative spot in the Reds' visit to the south coast. 


 



Liverpool had gone ahead in the 35th minute through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Naby Keita then struck on the stroke of half time to deflate Bournemouth and send the visitors in 2-0 up at the break.

Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet in the 54th minute to make it 3-0, while Liverpool then closed out the game to take all three points.
 


For Klopp, the performance was a professional one and he admits the team wanted a clean sheet after finding one elusive in recent weeks.



The Liverpool manager told the BBC's Match of the Day: "It was a professional performance, controlled, scoring wonderful goals.

"We didn't want to make it exciting again so we wanted to control Bournemouth.
 


"The most used word in the dressing room at the moment is clean sheet – finally!"

Klopp also provided an update on Lovren and admits he is hoping the Croatian has only suffered from cramp.

"Dejan Lovren was hopefully cramp but apart from that it was a perfect game. All round nearly perfect day."

Liverpool have now pulled eleven points clear at the top of the Premier League table with the win, though Leicester City can close the gap on Sunday.

Klopp will now start to prepare his team for their Champions League trip to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.
 

 