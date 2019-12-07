I’d Question This Manager’s Ambition If He Turned Down Everton – Glenn Hoddle

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England manager Glenn Hoddle has admitted that he would question Eddie Howe’s personal ambition if he refuses a chance to manage Everton.



Howe has spent most of his managerial career at Bournemouth – three years in his first stint – and has been at the club since 2012.













He took charge of the club when they were in League One and has managed to establish the Cherries as a steady Premier League side after they won promotion from the Championship in 2015.



The 42-year-old has often been touted as the next British manager who could be in line to take charge of one of the top clubs in England, but Howe has continued to remain at Bournemouth.





Hoddle has put forward his name as someone Everton could look to appoint as he believes that the Englishman has the managerial capability to improve teams and take them to another level.







He does feel though that if Howe passes up an opportunity to manage Everton then his ambition as a manager must come under the scanner.



Hoddle said on BT Sport: "I'd like to see Eddie Howe go to another level and to a club you know, no disrespect to Bournemouth, but a much bigger club Everton.





“Last time he went up north, he had a go at Burnley and it didn't work out for him.



“I just see him as someone who could take a club to a different level and I think he deserves a chance.



“I am looking at what Everton need and I am really interested to see whether he can take them to another level. If he doesn't want to go that's a personal thing.



“Yes, a little bit, I would definitely [question his ambition if he refuses an Everton offer]."



Everton are looking at a number of foreign names as a replacement for the sacked Marco Silva and it remains to be seen whether they will consider a move for a British manager in Howe.

