I’m Worried About Vitor Pereira, Everton Legend Admits

Everton legend Andy Gray has expressed his doubts over whether Vitor Pereira is the right man to succeed Marco Silva.



The Toffees are looking for a new manager after choosing to sack Silva earlier this week, with the Portuguese paying the price for a run of poor results.













Duncan Ferguson has taken over as caretaker manager and won his first game in charge, 3-1, against Chelsea on Saturday, as he rallied the troops at Goodison Park.



Shanghai SIPG coach Pereira is the favourite to take the reins though, with the Chinese Super League side linked with already looking for someone to replace him.





Gray, who thinks Everton need to bring in someone experienced, is concerned about the Pereira link and thinks he could be another Silva.







"Vitor Pereira seems to be…..to me I'm just worried it's another Marco Silva", Gray said on beIN SPORTS.



"Duncan Ferguson might turn to be a great coach in his own right at some time.





"But where Everton are right now, it's not the time for an inexperienced coach to go in; I think it's a time for experience", he added.



Everton are next up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side at Old Trafford next weekend, while they are also still involved in the EFL Cup and play host to Leicester City on 18th December.

