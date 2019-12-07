It Was Top Performance – Tottenham Star Hails Crushing Burnley 5-0

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane has hailed a top performance as Tottenham Hotspur crushed Burnley 5-0 at home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



Tottenham started quickly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and pulled ahead in just the fourth minute through Kane, as life became difficult early on for the Clarets.













Lucas Moura then doubled the hosts' advantage before the ten-minute mark and Heung-Min Son struck in the 32nd minute to send Tottenham in 3-0 up and cruising at the break.



Kane completed his brace in the 54th minute to make it 4-0, while Tottenham were running riot when Moussa Sissoko scored with 16 minutes left.





The 5-0 victory was a comprehensive answer to Tottenham losing at Manchester United in midweek and Kane feels his side produced what was a top performance, with Son the standout.







"Sonny stole the show today. An unbelievable goal, a great counter attack", Kane was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"All he wants to do is work hard and play for the team. He has great quality and works hard for the team.





"All round it was a top performance."



Kane also stressed that Tottenham were looking to bounce back from losing at Manchester United and could not wait for kick-off against Burnley.



"Whenever you play bad in a big game like the Manchester United game you cant wait for the next game and for the whistle to start.



"You saw that today, we pressed quickly and took our chance."



Tottenham have moved up to fifth in the Premier League standings following their win over Burnley.

