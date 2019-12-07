It Will Be Great – Manchester City Loanee Relishing Westfalenstadion Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen has revealed he is relishing the chance to play at Borussia Dortmund for Fortuna Dusseldorf this afternoon.



The German side moved quickly to snap up the American goalkeeper on loan from Manchester City in the summer and he has nailed down the number 1 spot at the club.













Steffen has won admirers at Fortuna Dusseldorf and the club will be looking for him to be in good form this afternoon when they travel to Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion for a Bundesliga fixture.



And the Manchester City shot-stopper is looking forward to the occasion and expecting a busy afternoon at the Ruhr giants.





"I enjoy playing in such big stadiums, especially as an away player", Steffen was quoted as saying by German daily the Rheinische Post.







"It will be great.



"BVB have a very good team. It will be a tough game, a busy day for me.





"Dortmund definitely have some players that can hurt us", the goalkeeper added.



Dortmund have not yet been beaten on home turf in the Bundesliga this season, winning four and drawing two of their home league matches.



Fortuna Dusseldorf meanwhile have managed only one three-point haul in their travels in the league this term, beating Werder Bremen 3-1 in August.

