Joao Cancelo On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Manchester United in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium this evening.



The Citizens have seen Liverpool take all three points away at Bournemouth and go into the fixture sitting a whopping 14 points behind their title rivals.













Pep Guardiola will be desperate to shrink the distance back down to just eleven points, but must make do without striker Sergio Aguero



The Citizens manager has Ederson in goal, while at full-back he places his trust in Kyle Walker and Angelino. John Stones and Fernandinho provide the centre-back pairing.





Further up the pitch Guardiola names Rodrigo in midfield, while David Silva also plays. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.







The Manchester City manager has options on the bench to shake things up, including Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo.





Manchester City Team vs Manchester United



Ederson, Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Angelino, Rodrigo, D Silva (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, G Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Gundogan, Mendy, Mahrez, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden

