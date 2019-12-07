Jorginho On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad that will take on Everton at Goodison Park today in a Premier League clash.



Tammy Abraham will start up front and he will be provided with support from the flanks by Willian and Christian Pulisic. Mason Mount will look to provide creativity from the middle of the park.













Lampard has gone with the midfield two of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, who will look to provide solidity and win the battles in the middle of the park against Everton.



Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen will form the centre-back pairing and Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James will hold the full-back positions for the west London club.





Chelsea are coming into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Michy Batshuayi are the attacking options the Blues have on the bench.







They have a six-point lead over fifth-placed Wolves in the Premier League’s top four race at the moment. Lampard will hope to avoid any slip-ups against a struggling Everton team who are without a full-time manager at the moment.





Chelsea Team vs Everton



Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta (c), Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham



Substitutes: Caballero, Tomoro, Emerson, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi

