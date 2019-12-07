XRegister
07/12/2019 - 16:31 GMT

Luke Shaw Starts – Manchester United Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Manchester City in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium this evening.  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guided Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek to end Jose Mourinho's 100 per cent record as Spurs boss.
 

 



The Red Devils manager must again continue to make do without Paul Pogba, who is suffering from an ankle injury.

Solskjaer picks Davd de Gea in goal, while in defence he looks to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw.
 


The Manchester United manager turns to Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield, while Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.



If Solskjaer needs to change things then he can look to his bench, where options include Juan Mata and Ashley Young.
 


Manchester United Team vs Manchester City

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, James, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Grant, Tuanzebe, Williams, Young, Pereira, Mata, Greenwood
 