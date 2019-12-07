Manchester United Loan Star Receives International Hopes Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling’s hopes of getting back into the England squad have received a boost after Three Lions assistant manager Steve Holland watched him in action against Inter on Friday night.



The 30-year-old joined Roma last summer on loan and has been praised as one of the top defenders plying his trade in Italy this season.













Smalling has taken to Italian football like a duck to water after it became clear that he was not going to play regularly at Manchester United this year.



The centre-back has rekindled his career in Italy and, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, he could be on his way to getting back into the England squad as well.





England assistant manager Holland was at the San Siro on Friday night to watch Smalling in action for Roma against Inter.







The defender produced another solid performance and helped Roma to earn a point from a game that finished 0-0.



Smalling has 31 England caps to his name but has not featured in national colours since June 2017.





England manager Gareth Southgate indicated that he has question marks over Smalling's ability on the ball.



But it seems the tide has been turning and his performances in Italy have also caught the eye of his national team boss.



Smalling could be in line for an England call-up and possibly stake his claim to be in the squad for next summer’s European Championship.

