More Hope Than Belief Now – Former Manchester City Star On Catching Liverpool

Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong has admitted he is more hoping than believing that the Citizens can catch Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.



Pep Guardiola's side are now a huge 14 points behind Liverpool in the league after being beaten by Manchester United in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.













Liverpool are fimly in control in the title race, with Manchester City already having lost four times, while the Reds are unbeaten.



Former Citizens star De Jong still believes that Manchester City can overhaul Liverpool, but he admits hope is his primary feeling and he is of the view that Jurgen Klopp has a better squad on his hands at Anfield.





"I still believe, I still believe", De Jong said on beIN SPORTS.







"Nothing is impossible. I believe they can pull something off.



"More hope than believe, yes, but seeing the squad that they have this year, compared to last year, I don't think they've got the quality to compete with Liverpool.





"I think they can come close, but it's more hope than belief to be honest."



Manchester City have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions and Manchester United are now closer to the Citizens in the league table than Guardiola's side are to Liverpool.



The Citizens' next Premier League assignment is away at managerless Arsenal.

