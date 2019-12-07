Naby Keita Starts – Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth outfit at Dean Court this afternoon.



The Reds beat rivals Everton 5-2 in the Merseyside derby in midweek, something which spelled the end of Marco Silva's reign at Goodison Park, to remain firmly in command at the top of the Premier League table.













With Manchester City not playing until this evening, against Manchester United, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knows victory on the south coast would establish a 14-point advantage over the Citizens.



Joel Matip continues on the sidelines, along with Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne.





Klopp is able to pick Alisson in goal after his return from suspension, while at the back he trusts in the full-back pairing of Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson. In central defence, Virgil van Dijk links up with Dejan Lovren. Klopp slots in Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita into midfield, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.







The Liverpool manager has options on the bench to change things, including Harvey Elliott and Sadio Mane.





Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth



Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Adrian, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott

