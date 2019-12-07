Smart People Tell Me This – Celtic Legend On What Would Give Bhoys Edge Over Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Chris Sutton has claimed the smart view amongst those he speaks to in Scotland is that if Odsonne Edouard is fit for Sunday's Scottish League Cup final then he can expose the Rangers centre-backs.



The two Glasgow giants are set to do battle at Hampden Park on Sunday for the first piece of silverware of the Scottish season.













Many are struggling to split the two teams, who have stayed within a whisker of each other in the Scottish Premiership and have impressed in the Europa League.



Sutton though says that the smart view is on Celtic having the edge if striker Edouard, who is an injury doubt, is fit to play in the final.





The former Celtic striker said on BT Sport: "If Edouard is fit, I think, and a lot of the smart people up there, feel that he can maybe expose the Rangers centre-halves.







"Alfredo Morelos, brilliant form he's been in this season, but he's never done it against Celtic", Sutton stressed.



Celtic have been in superb form in recent weeks, winning their last eleven successive games, and have lost only two of their last 16 meetings with Rangers.





Both those defeats though game last season against a Steven Gerrard led Rangers outfit, that are continuing to grow in belief and are hungry to lift the Scottish League Cup.



Edouard has missed Celtic's last three games through injury, but did train for the Bhoys on Friday.

