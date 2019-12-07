XRegister
26 October 2019

07/12/2019 - 11:33 GMT

Theo Walcott Starts – Everton Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Everton have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.  

The Toffees opted to sack Marco Silva as manager following Wednesday night's 5-2 defeat at rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. 
 

 



Duncan Ferguson has taken over as caretaker manager and will want Everton, who are now inside the relegation zone, to spring a surprise on Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Ferguson must do without skipper Seamus Coleman, who remains out of action.
 


Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Ferguson selects Lucas Digne and Dijbril Sidibe as full-backs, with Michael Keane and Mason Holgate in the centre. Morgan Schneiderlin slots into midfield with Gylfi Sigurdsson, while Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi play. Richarlison supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



Ferguson has options on the bench if he needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes, including Tom Davies and Moise Kean.
 


Everton Team vs Chelsea

Pickford, Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Richarlison, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Lossl, Baines, Tosun, Berard, Davies, Kean, Niasse
 