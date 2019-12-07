This Is Why I Gave Troy Parrott Match Ball – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has revealed why he gave the matchday ball to Troy Parrott, following Spurs' 5-0 crushing of Burnley.



Goals from Harry Kane (two), Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko, proved too much for Sean Dyche's Burnley to handle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs returned to winning ways.













Mourinho, who included young striker Parrott amongst the substitutes for the game, turned to the talent in the 85th minute, bringing him on in place of Dele Alli.



The game provided Parrott with his Premier League debut for Tottenham and Mourinho revealed that is why he gave the match ball to the 17-year-old.





"It was his debut and I think it had a much bigger meaning to a kid who last week was playing against others his age in the UEFA Youth League", the Portuguese tactician said at his post match press conference.







"Today he’s playing in the Premier League at 17. Will he play against Bayern Munich? I don’t know.



"All I can say is Harry Kane won’t. Who plays, we’ll see", Mourinho added.





Parrott is a highly rated talent at Tottenham and has been amongst the goals in the UEFA Youth League this season, netting six times in just four appearances.



He has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to Under-21 level.

