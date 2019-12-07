Troy Parrott On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Sean Dyche's Burnley side in a Premier League clash this afternoon.



Manchester United ended Jose Mourinho's 100 per cent record as Tottenham manager in midweek by scoring a 2-1 win at Old Trafford and Spurs will be desperate to return to winning ways against the Clarets.













Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies remain long-term absentees for Tottenham, who are also without Michel Vorm and Erik Lamela due to injury.



The Tottenham boss selects Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks this afternoon, while at full-back he picks Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen.





In central defence Mourinho opts to go with Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld, while in midfield, Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko look to dominate. Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.







The Tottenham boss has options on the bench if needed, including Troy Parrott and Christian Eriksen.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Lucas, Kane



Substitutes: Whiteman, Rose, Sessegnon, Skipp, Eriksen, Lo Celso, Parrott

