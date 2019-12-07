Two Changes Made – Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield Town Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Danny Cowley's Huddersfield United outfit in a Yorkshire derby at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.



The Whites sit a lofty second in the Championship standings after taking 40 points from their 19 games, while Huddersfield are in 19th, having picked up only 18 points from the same number of games.













Cowley has warned Leeds that form will go out of the window in the derby, but the Whites still start as big favourites to take all three points this afternoon.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while at full-back he goes with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas.





Ezgjan Alioski and Gaetano Berardi slot into central defence, while Ben White takes Kalvin Phillips' place in midfield as the Whites talent serves a one-match suspension. Elsewhere, Mateusz Klich gets the vote to play, while Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford.







Leeds boss Bielsa can turn to his substitutes if he needs to shake things up and has options such as Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke.





Leeds United Team vs Huddersfield Town



Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, Alioski, Dallas, White, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Hosannah, Casey, Gotts, Clarke, Nketiah

