We Look So Dangerous – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails Win Over Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed an unforgettable performance from his side in the Manchester derby after they ran out 2-1 winners over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.



The Red Devils took the lead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, with Bernardo Silva fouling Marcus Rashford in the penalty areas, allowing Rashford to then step up to the spot and fire past Ederson.













Manchester United were firmly on top and carved Manchester City's defence open, grabbing another goal just before the half hour mark when Anthony Martial struck.



Manchester City looked to hit back and had penalty appeals for handballs turned down, as they toiled and struggled to breach the Red Devils backline.





Nicolas Otamendi pulled one back for the Citizens with five minutes left, but it was too little too late and Pep Guardiola's side are 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool.







For Solskjaer, Manchester United looked hugely dangerous and he saluted his team's ability to defend well and create chances.



"We'll remember this one, we look so dangerous when we get the ball and go forward against arguably the best team in the world", Solskjaer told the BBC's Match of the Day.





"They are an unbelievable team team and to get a result and defend like we did and create as many chances…we should have been three or four up but for some good goalkeeping.



"It's hard to take the ball off them. They can football teams to death but with the pace and threat we have, we look dangerous every time we go forward.



"It does not matter where you win the ball it's that you are positive when you get it", the Manchester United boss added.



The win has moved Manchester United up to fifth place in the Premier League table.

