Alfredo Morelos Lacks Belief He Can Score Against Celtic – Former Rangers Star

Gordon Dalziel has admitted he feels Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos lack the belief that he can score against Celtic.



The Colombian marksman has taken Scottish football by storm since Rangers snapped him up from HJK Helsinki, but has not hit the back of the net against Celtic in eleven games.













Morelos, who has scored 25 times in 31 appearances this term, stepped up to the penalty spot in Rangers' Scottish League Cup final against Celtic on Sunday, but had his effort saved by Fraser Forster as the Bhoys ran out 1-0 winners to lift the silverware.



Former Rangers hitman Dalziel admits that when Morelos has chances against teams other than Celtic he always looks like he will take them.





"I don't know about trying too hard, but every time I watch him against Celtic, especially today, with the amount of chances and the positions he puts himself in, it looks like he's not got the belief of putting the ball in the back of the net", he said post match on Radio Clyde.







"Watch him against other teams. The minute he goes through, even at the angles, you're thinking there's only one place this is going to end up, it's going to burst the net.



"Today he picked a couple of wrong options, but he's so desperate to get that ball in the back of the net."





And Dalziel thinks that Morelos simply lacks the belief that he can score against Celtic.



"It just seems to me that he's not got the same belief against Celtic that he does against other teams for some reason."



Rangers played against ten men for a third of the final at Hampden, but Morelos was still unable to find a way through.



The Gers will hope Morelos finds his shooting boots again on Thursday night when Young Boys visit Ibrox in the Europa League.

