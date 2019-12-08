Everton Will Worry About His Recruitment – Former Premier League Star On Linked Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Stephen Warnock believes Everton will have concerns over Eddie Howe's record in the transfer market at Bournemouth, as they look for a successor to Marco Silva.



The Toffees have handed Duncan Ferguson the post on a caretaker basis at Goodison Park and are looking at their options, as they aim to make the right appointment to progress.













Howe has been floated as a potential option, despite his Bournemouth side being in poor form, and the manager insisting he is fully focused on the job at hand with the Cherries.



For Warnock, Howe has a questionable record in the transfer market and has been guilty of wasting transfer funds on the wrong players.





He believes Everton will look at Howe's record and have reservations over handing him money to spend.







Warnock said on LFC TV after Liverpool's win over Bournemouth: "Recruitment wise, I don't know how well he's done there.



"When you look at the money that Bournemouth have spent, they should be doing better than they are. They shouldn't be as weak as they are.





"A lot of the players he buys, they waste money on.



"I think if you are Everton and you're looking at him then you think if we give him more money, what's he going to buy at Everton and how's he going to progress there?



"Bournemouth suits him because there's not massive expectation on him."



The Cherries are bottom of the Premier League form table over the last six matches and have been beaten in their last five league games in a row.



It remains to be seen if Everton are considering appointing Howe as their next manager and how the Toffees fans might react.

