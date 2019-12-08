He’s Done So Much – Rangers Teen Talent Keen To Learn From Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy striker Chris McKee has revealed his admiration for Jermain Defoe and admits he would love to be able to shadow the former Tottenham Hotspur hitman for a week.



The teenage striker joined the club from Linfield in the summer of 2018, being handed a full-time contract with Rangers' Under-18s.













McKee has turned out for Rangers in the UEFA Youth League this season, giving him a taste of European football in a Light Blue shirt.



The teenager is paying close attention to the Rangers first team and admits that it is veteran striker Defoe that catches his eye; he concedes he would love to shadow Defoe for a week.





Asked to pick a Rangers first-team player he would like to shadow for a week, the youngster said during a Twitter Q&A: “Jermain Defoe because he has done so much in the game already and he plays in my position.”







McKee admits that he dreams of playing in front of a packed Ibrox in the future and getting on the scoresheet in an Old Firm clash against Celtic.



“My lifelong dream is to play in front of 50,000 fans at Ibrox.





“And [to] score against Celtic.”



The young striker has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17 level.

