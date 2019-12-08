It Was Really Difficult But Beautiful – Celtic Star Hails Final Win Over Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic match-winner Christopher Jullien has hailed a beautiful day after his goal handed the Bhoys a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park, while admitting a "really difficult" game.



Rangers dominated the opening 45 minutes, stopping Celtic's Scott Brown from influencing the game and pushing to open the scoring.













Fraser Forster was called upon on several occasions, notably saving a stinging long-rage effort from Ryan Jack which looked set for the top corner.



Rangers started the second half in the same vein and had a penalty appeal from a Brown nudge on Alfredo Morelos waved away, while Forster then needed to be on his toes to keep out a Morelos effort just moments later.





Then against the run of play Celtic took the lead, with Jullien finding space at the far post to side-foot in a curled free-kick from Ryan Christie. Replays showed Jullien was offside, but the goal stood.







It seemed Rangers would draw level when Jeremie Frimpong pulled back Morelos in the penalty area and was sent off, with the Gers awarded a penalty.



Morelos stepped up, but saw his effort saved by Forster.





Rangers threw on their substitutes and pushed hard to find a way past the ten-men Celtic side, but ran out of time, meaning another Scottish League Cup success for the Bhoys.



Jullien, whose goal proved the difference between the two teams, hailed the victory, while admitting the difficulty of the game, and told BBC Scotland: "I have to congratulate all the team. We just did a job, it was amazing. It shows the strength of the team.



"For me, it's a beautiful day. It's the first time I have won a trophy.



"It was really difficult. We just fought all the way. It's just unbelievable", he added.



Celtic have now won a tenth consecutive domestic trophy.

