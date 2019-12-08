Leeds United Expected To Lose Eddie Nketiah In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan at Championship side Leeds United due to a lack of game time, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Leeds beat off competition from Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer to convince Arsenal to send Nketiah to Elland Road on a season-long loan deal.













Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa though has preferred Patrick Bamford as the lone striker in his system, meaning Nketiah has yet to even start a Championship game.



Arsenal will be able to recall him when the January transfer window opens in a matter of weeks, due to his lack of action.





The Gunners are expected to look for another club to loan Nketiah to, as they seek to ensure he is playing regularly in the second half of the season.







The striker has made a total of 14 appearances for Leeds across all competitions this season, scoring five times.



He is a highly rated talent at Arsenal and the Gunners want him to play week in, week out to speed his development.





Arsenal are still without a permanent manager following the sacking of Unai Emery.

