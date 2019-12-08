Liverpool Reason Salzburg Decided This With Erling Haaland – Former Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Norwegian star Jesper Mathisen is sure that Red Bull Salzburg pulled Erling Haaland off early on Saturday in order to keep him fresh for the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday.



Haaland has been in red hot form for Salzburg this season and scored in his side's 4-3 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League.













Liverpool are due to visit Salzburg on Tuesday in the reverse group fixture and need to avoid defeat to make sure of progress in the Champions League, but they will face a fresh Haaland, who was brought off after 66 minutes against WSG Tirol on Saturday.



He scored in the 5-1 win and Mathisen is sure that his countryman was withdrawn early with Liverpool firmly in mind.





"He had several nice opportunities to score, so if he had been as effective as he normally is, he would have scored more", the former defender told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.







"The reason [they brought him off] is that they will not take any chances with him before the big game on Tuesday", Mathisen added.



The former defender expects to see Salzburg attacking against Liverpool on Tuesday, simply by virtue of the fact their attack is better than their defence.





"Salzburg look far better going forward than they do defensively, and I will be very surprised if there is not a purposeful match against Liverpool."



Salzburg sit top of the Austrian Bundesliga and have yet to lose a league game this season.

