XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/12/2019 - 13:41 GMT

Liverpool Reason Salzburg Decided This With Erling Haaland – Former Defender

 




Former Norwegian star Jesper Mathisen is sure that Red Bull Salzburg pulled Erling Haaland off early on Saturday in order to keep him fresh for the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday.

Haaland has been in red hot form for Salzburg this season and scored in his side's 4-3 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League. 


 



Liverpool are due to visit Salzburg on Tuesday in the reverse group fixture and need to avoid defeat to make sure of progress in the Champions League, but they will face a fresh Haaland, who was brought off after 66 minutes against WSG Tirol on Saturday.

He scored in the 5-1 win and Mathisen is sure that his countryman was withdrawn early with Liverpool firmly in mind.
 


"He had several nice opportunities to score, so if he had been as effective as he normally is, he would have scored more", the former defender told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.



"The reason [they brought him off] is that they will not take any chances with him before the big game on Tuesday", Mathisen added.

The former defender expects to see Salzburg attacking against Liverpool on Tuesday, simply by virtue of the fact their attack is better than their defence.
 


"Salzburg look far better going forward than they do defensively, and I will be very surprised if there is not a purposeful match against Liverpool."

Salzburg sit top of the Austrian Bundesliga and have yet to lose a league game this season.
 