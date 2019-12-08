XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/12/2019 - 19:39 GMT

No, Can’t Take Comfort From Dominating Celtic And Losing – Former Rangers Star

 




Gordon Dalziel has insisted that Rangers will take no comfort from the fact that they dominated Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final as they lost the game.

Hopes were high amongst Gers fans and players that Sunday would see Rangers end Celtic's domination of domestic silverware in Scotland. 


 



Rangers were firmly on top, but could not convert their chances, even against a ten-man Celtic side from the 63rd minute onwards, ultimately falling to a Christopher Jullien goal.

Celtic won a tenth domestic trophy in a row and former Rangers striker Dalziel insists that winning trophies is what it is all about, meaning the Gers will take no comfort from having dominated.
 


"I don't think you can take comfort from the fact that you've dominated a game, a game you should have probably won. You've got to win trophies", Dalziel said post match on Radio Clyde.



"When you're at a club like Celtic and Rangers you've got to win trophies.

"It's as simple as that and as much as Steven Gerrard has been brilliant for Scottish football, you're judged on winning trophies.
 


"Celtic fans will not be interested how they played this afternoon. It's all about winning.

"Unfortunately, Rangers just now don't have that mentality", he added.

Celtic have now picked up four domestic trophies in Scotland on Gerrard's watch as Rangers manager and pressure will be growing on the Gers boss to turn the tide.
 

 