XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/12/2019 - 13:46 GMT

Odsonne Edouard On Bench – Celtic Team vs Rangers Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish League Cup Final
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park this afternoon. 

Neil Lennon's side boast a two-point lead over their rivals in the Scottish Premiership and know beating the Gers today would score an important psychological blow, while also handing them the first piece of silverware of the season. 
 

 



Celtic have won the last three Scottish League Cups, as part of a run of treble trebles, but must make do without left-back Greg Taylor today, with the player cup-tied. Hatem Elhamed and striker Vakoun Bayo are out injured.


Lennon selects Fraser Forster between the sticks, while at full-back he plumps for Jeremie Frimpong and Jonny Hayes.
 


In central defence Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien link up, while Scott Brown and Callum McGregor will look to control midfield. James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi all play, with Lewis Morgan up top.



Lennon can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options available include Odsonne Edouard and Tom Rogic.
 


Celtic Team vs Rangers

Forster, Frimpong, Ajer, Jullien, Hayes, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Elyounoussi, Morgan

Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Bolingoli, Ntcham, Rogic, Johnston, Edouard
 