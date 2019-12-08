Odsonne Edouard On Bench – Celtic Team vs Rangers Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish League Cup Final

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park this afternoon.



Neil Lennon's side boast a two-point lead over their rivals in the Scottish Premiership and know beating the Gers today would score an important psychological blow, while also handing them the first piece of silverware of the season.













Celtic have won the last three Scottish League Cups, as part of a run of treble trebles, but must make do without left-back Greg Taylor today, with the player cup-tied. Hatem Elhamed and striker Vakoun Bayo are out injured.





Lennon selects Fraser Forster between the sticks, while at full-back he plumps for Jeremie Frimpong and Jonny Hayes.





In central defence Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien link up, while Scott Brown and Callum McGregor will look to control midfield. James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi all play, with Lewis Morgan up top.







Lennon can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options available include Odsonne Edouard and Tom Rogic.





Celtic Team vs Rangers



Forster, Frimpong, Ajer, Jullien, Hayes, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Elyounoussi, Morgan



Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Bolingoli, Ntcham, Rogic, Johnston, Edouard

