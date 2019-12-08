Odsonne Edouard On Bench Indicates This To Me – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist thinks that Celtic boss Neil Lennon would have started Odsonne Edouard against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final if he had any level of match fitness, and feels his presence on the bench indicates the Bhoys manager's thinking.



The French striker though is only on the bench and McCoist thinks that points to the fact he is not fit.



"If he'd been fit, any level of fitness, I think Neil Lennon would have started Edouard; that's how important I think he is", McCoist said on BT Sport.



"But from Rangers' point of view it doesn't alter things that much in that they have to be on the front foot against this Celtic side."



Rangers have suffered their own injury blow with experienced midfielder Steven Davis not fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

