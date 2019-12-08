XRegister
26 October 2019

08/12/2019 - 14:13 GMT

Odsonne Edouard On Bench Indicates This To Me – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist thinks that Celtic boss Neil Lennon would have started Odsonne Edouard against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final if he had any level of match fitness, and feels his presence on the bench indicates the Bhoys manager's thinking.

Edouard has been struggling with injury, missing Celtic's last three games, but trained on Friday and many were expecting that he would lead the line in the final. 


 



The French striker though is only on the bench and McCoist thinks that points to the fact he is not fit.

McCoist believes that Edouard being on the bench though suggests that Lennon believes he can get 20 to 25 minutes out of the striker at a push.
 


However, McCoist does not feel Edouard missing out on starting for Celtic will change Rangers' approach to the final as he insists they need to take the game to the Bhoys.



"If he'd been fit, any level of fitness, I think Neil Lennon would have started Edouard; that's how important I think he is", McCoist said on BT Sport.

"The fact he is on the bench would indicate to me that he could maybe get 20, 25 minutes out of him if required.
 


"But from Rangers' point of view it doesn't alter things that much in that they have to be on the front foot against this Celtic side."

Rangers have suffered their own injury blow with experienced midfielder Steven Davis not fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.
 