Our Day Will Come – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Backs Players After Celtic Loss

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has vowed to stick with his players following the Gers' 1-0 Scottish League Cup final defeat against Celtic and is sure their day will come.



Gerrard's men dominated Celtic in the final at Hampden Park, but were wasteful in front of goal and conceded on the hour mark when Christopher Jullien found space to connect with a Ryan Christie free-kick and side-foot past Allan McGregor.













Rangers were boosted when they were given a penalty and Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for Celtic, but Alfredo Morelos missed, seeing Fraser Forster save his effort.



Celtic held on, claiming the Scottish League Cup, and Rangers have been left licking their wounds and reflecting on defeat to their rivals.





Despite the disappointment, Gerrard has vowed to stick with the players he has assembled at Ibrox and believes that, while there may be some short term suffering, Rangers are on course for success.







"One thing I will stay is I'll stay with these players. On the evidence of today I'll stay with them because they gave me absolutely everything", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"We might have to suffer a bit short term. I need to pick them up physically and mentally for Thursday [in the Europa League], which is huge, but our day will come.





"On the evidence of today, our day will come."



Rangers have no time to dwell on defeat and must quickly shift their focus to a crunch Europa League meeting with Young Boys, as they look to book a spot in the last 32 of the competition.

