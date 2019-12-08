Swansea City Favourites To Land Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City are favourites to land Liverpool talent Rhian Brewster, who is also of interest to Leeds United, in the January transfer window, according to the Sun.



Liverpool are prepared for Brewster to head away from Anfield to clock up regular game time and several clubs have been linked with an interest in his services.













Leeds are poised to lose striker Eddie Nketiah in January, with Arsenal set to recall the loanee due to a lack of playing time at Elland Road, and the Whites will hunt a replacement.



They have been linked with Liverpool's Brewster, but it is Swansea who are currently the favourites to win the race.





With Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa reluctant to change his starting eleven, Liverpool may have concerns over the amount of game time a move to Elland Road would provide.







Despite being rated highly and making an impact off the bench, Bielsa has continued to overlook Nketiah, who has yet to start a single game in the Championship this season.



At Swansea, Brewster may be more likely to play week in, week out.





The Swans sit in eleventh place in the Championship standings and are keen to improve their attacking options, having scored just 25 goals in 20 games.

