XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/12/2019 - 22:50 GMT

Swansea City Favourites To Land Leeds United Target

 




Swansea City are favourites to land Liverpool talent Rhian Brewster, who is also of interest to Leeds United, in the January transfer window, according to the Sun

Liverpool are prepared for Brewster to head away from Anfield to clock up regular game time and several clubs have been linked with an interest in his services.


 



Leeds are poised to lose striker Eddie Nketiah in January, with Arsenal set to recall the loanee due to a lack of playing time at Elland Road, and the Whites will hunt a replacement.

They have been linked with Liverpool's Brewster, but it is Swansea who are currently the favourites to win the race.
 


With Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa reluctant to change his starting eleven, Liverpool may have concerns over the amount of game time a move to Elland Road would provide.



Despite being rated highly and making an impact off the bench, Bielsa has continued to overlook Nketiah, who has yet to start a single game in the Championship this season.

At Swansea, Brewster may be more likely to play week in, week out.
 


The Swans sit in eleventh place in the Championship standings and are keen to improve their attacking options, having scored just 25 goals in 20 games.
 