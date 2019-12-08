This Is My Big Worry – Former Rangers Star Compares Gers To Celtic After Final Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel is of the view that the main difference between the Gers and Celtic is character and the know-how to get over the line and win trophies – and admits it worries him.



Rangers dominated Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday. The Gers played a third of the match against ten men, had a penalty, and allowed Celtic only one shot on target, but still ended up losing 1-0.













Celtic found a way to get over the line and former Gers hitman Dalziel believes that Neil Lennon's men dug deep to show character and produced an incredible display with ten men.



"I think it was character, I really do", Dalziel said after the match on Radio Clyde.





"I know you can talk about bottle and all this. I think it was character.







"Especially, you're looking at a Celtic team, below par, not played at all. They go 33 minutes against a Rangers team that are dominating them, with ten men. It was incredible."



Dalziel is of the view that Celtic just have players in their ranks who know how to win and are used to getting over the line and picking up trophies.





He indicated Rangers do not have the same know-how and it is a source of concern.



"As much as bottle is always used, it's character, strong personalities, winners, people who know how to get the job done. They are used to it. Look at the amount of trophies that they are winning.



"That is the difference between Rangers and Celtic, and that's a big worrying point for me and the Rangers supporters, and everyone at Ibrox."



Rangers remain within touching distance of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and also have the Scottish Cup to aim for as they try to end the Bhoys' domination of domestic silverware.

