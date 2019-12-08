This Will Be Decisive – Young Boys Coach On Key Factor On Rangers Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Boys coach Gerardo Seoane believes that hunger and desire will be the key in his side's Europa League clash against Rangers on Thursday night.



Seoane takes his Young Boys outfit to Scotland to lock horns with Rangers at Ibrox with qualification to the last 32 firmly on his mind.













Young Boys sit third in the group, with seven points from five games, while Rangers are top on eight points; FC Porto sit second on eight points, while Feyenoord are bottom on five points.



The Ibrox clash is do-or-die and as a result, Seoane has dismissed thoughts about a lack of freshness being an issue and feels the game will be decided by desire.





"If freshness is lacking, then will is decisive", the Young Boys coach told Swiss daily Blick.







Young Boys ground out a 1-0 win over FC Luzern on Saturday to sit top of the Swiss Super League, one point clear of second placed FC Basel.



The Swiss side need a win at Ibrox against Rangers to book their spot in the last 32 of the Europa League.





Young Boys lost their last group game, being beaten 2-1 at home by FC Porto.

