Yes, We Were Fortunate – Celtic Manager Makes Admission After Win Over Rangers

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has stressed that sometimes fortune favours one team in cup finals, after the Bhoys edged out Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park this evening.



Lennon's side were dominated by Rangers for large portions of the final, but the Gers were wasteful in front of goal and it came back to bite them when Christopher Jullien scored from a Ryan Christie set piece in the 60th minute.













The game then seemed to change when Rangers were given a penalty and Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for Celtic, but Alfredo Morelos missed the spot-kick.



Rangers kept pushing to breach the Celtic backline, but could find no way through and saw Celtic pick up their tenth consecutive domestic trophy.





Replays appeared to show that Jullien was offside for the goal, while Rangers had a whopping 16 shots at Celtic's goal, with seven on target, with the Bhoys only registering five and one on target.







Lennon feels that his side played better at times with ten men, while he also admits that the Bhoys were fortunate, but insists that is simply how cup finals sometimes fall.



"You fear the worst at 10 men anyway, there's 25 minutes still to go. Mikey's [Johnston] got a great chance to wrap it up. We actually played better with 10 men at times", Lennon told BBC Scotland.





"It's been a tumultuous run of games, we've come through it. It's 12 wins in a row. Yes, we were fortunate today, I'll admit that, but that's what happens in cup finals.



"We need that resilience and quality to get over the line. I thought Kristoffer Ajer was unbelievable, so was Jeremie Frimpong until the sending off.



"I didn't even celebrate it [the goal]. I was too wrapped up in how we were playing and how we were going to get a proper foothold in the game.



"We are talking 10 major trophies now in a row. We don't want to give anything up. We weren't great today but we still won and that's what cup football is all about."



Celtic will now hope to translate the cup victory into a big psychological advantage in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

