Celtic Did What Juventus Couldn’t – Former Bhoys Star Talks Up Achievement

Former Celtic star Craig Burley has pointed out that unlike his former club, Juventus have failed to beat Lazio this season.



Celtic’s two wins over Lazio this season in the Europa League have stood out as testaments to the high level of their European campaign and were the basis for them qualifying for the last 32 of the competition.













Lazio on the other hand are now going great guns in Italy at the moment and inflicted Juventus’ first defeat of the Serie A campaign when they beat them 3-1 at home on Sunday.



Burley stressed that despite the low reputation that Scottish football enjoys at the moment, Celtic did beat Lazio home and away this season, which Italian champions Juventus have failed to do.





“They say Scottish football isn’t at its best at the moment”, the former Bhoy said on ESPN FC.







“Juventus couldn’t do what the Scottish champions did, beat Lazio twice, home and away.



“Beaten them, there you go.”





The former midfielder feels Maurizio Sarri has been the problem at Juventus this season and is of the view the Italian champions have been far from convincing despite being second in the league table.



He insisted that Juventus must sack their coach and look to appoint former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.



“The manager [is the biggest problem at Juventus].



“If it was me, I would get rid of him.



“Bayern got rid and Tottenham got rid of [their manager].



“I know they have just lost a game but they have not been convincing and I am convinced by him.



“I would give the job to Mauricio Pochettino.”



Lazio play their final Europa League group game away at Rennes on Thursday, while Celtic take on Cluj in Romania.

