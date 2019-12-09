Clearly He’s Improving – Marcelo Bielsa Salutes Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has heaped praise on Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison for the improvement he has made this season.



The 23-year-old winger played a key role in the Whites' 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the Championship at the weekend, assisting Pablo Hernandez's goal in the 78th minute of the game.













Helping the Yorkshire-based club register their sixth consecutive league win, Harrison has been an important player for Bielsa this season, especially in the last ten games in which he has been involved in eight goals.



The Englishman, who arrived at Elland Road on loan last summer, has made significant developments as a player, according to Leeds' Argentine manager Bielsa.





The 64-year-old credited Harrison for his own progress before heaping praise on the Manchester City loanee's attention to detail.







"He crosses better and he finishes better", Bielsa told a press conference.



"In the last season, he used to cross worse and he used to finish worse than in this season. He has progressed a lot and it’s down to him, his progress.





"He is a very professional player, he works a lot.



"He is always looking at every detail and he is improving clearly."



Harrison has scored four goals and provided five assists from his 20 league appearances for Leeds this season.

