Crystal Palace Interested In 21-Year-Old Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are keen on Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard, as they look to beef up their attacking options in next month's transfer window, according to the Sun.



Roy Hodgson's Eagles have struggled to score goals this season, managing just 14 in their 16 Premier League games to sit with a goal difference of minus four.













Crystal Palace want to address the situation and have taken a liking to Celtic hitman Edouard, noting his fine performances for Neil Lennon's men north of the border.



However, with 21-year-old Edouard considered crucial to Celtic's Scottish Premiership title hopes, tempting the Bhoys to sell will not be an easy task for Palace.





Edouard has found the back of the net on 13 occasions so far for Celtic this season, while also chipping in with 12 assists for his team-mates.







The Frenchman's goal tally includes two strikes in Europa League qualifying and one in the Europa League group stage.



Celtic have Edouard locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2022 and will likely not encourage interest in his services in the new year.





The Bhoys also have European football on the agenda in the new year after reaching the last 32 of the Europa League.

