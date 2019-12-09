David Luiz On Bench – Arsenal Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United side at the London Stadium in the Premier League this evening.



The Gunners are without a win in interim manager Freddie Ljungberg's two games in charge so far and suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at home against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last outing.













Arsenal sit just eleventh in the Premier League standings and know tonight's opponents West Ham, who are 16th, would draw level on points by beating them this evening.



Ljungberg is without defender Rob Holding and midfielder Dani Ceballos.





The interim Arsenal boss picks Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he selects Hector Bellerin, Sokratis, Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney. Lucas Torriera and Granit Xhaka slot into midfield, while Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Gabriel Martinelli support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.







If Ljungberg wants to shake thing up then he can turn to his substitutes, where options available include David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette.





Arsenal Team vs West Ham United



Leno, Bellerin, Chambers, Sokratis, Tierney, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Luiz, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Nelson, Saka, Lacazette

