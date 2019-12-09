Everton Admirers of Experienced German Tactician, Want Appointment Making Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Ralf Rangnick has admirers within the corridors of power at Goodison Park, with Everton aiming for a quick managerial appointment, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Everton pulled the trigger on Marco Silva's time as manager following a 5-2 defeat against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last week.













Duncan Ferguson has taken the reins on a caretaker basis and he inspired Everton to a surprise 3-1 win over Chelsea at the weekend.



However, despite Ferguson appearing to show he is a safe pair of hands, Everton are still looking to get a new man in through the door at Goodison Park as soon as possible.





German tactician Rangnick, who is sporting director of the Red Bull group, has admirers at Everton.







The 61-year-old last worked in the dugout at RB Leipzig and is highly rated within the game in Germany.



Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira though remains the front-runner for the position at Everton, while the Toffees have also contacted Unai Emery, who was recently sacked by Arsenal.





Everton chairman Bill Kenwright meanwhile has pushed for former Toffees boss David Moyes to be called to answer the club's SOS.

