XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



09/12/2019 - 18:30 GMT

Everton Admirers of Experienced German Tactician, Want Appointment Making Soon

 




Ralf Rangnick has admirers within the corridors of power at Goodison Park, with Everton aiming for a quick managerial appointment, according to the Daily Telegraph

Everton pulled the trigger on Marco Silva's time as manager following a 5-2 defeat against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last week.


 



Duncan Ferguson has taken the reins on a caretaker basis and he inspired Everton to a surprise 3-1 win over Chelsea at the weekend.

However, despite Ferguson appearing to show he is a safe pair of hands, Everton are still looking to get a new man in through the door at Goodison Park as soon as possible.
 


German tactician Rangnick, who is sporting director of the Red Bull group, has admirers at Everton.



The 61-year-old last worked in the dugout at RB Leipzig and is highly rated within the game in Germany.

Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira though remains the front-runner for the position at Everton, while the Toffees have also contacted Unai Emery, who was recently sacked by Arsenal.
 


Everton chairman Bill Kenwright meanwhile has pushed for former Toffees boss David Moyes to be called to answer the club's SOS.
 