I’m Still Convinced – Steve Bruce Backs Newcastle Summer Signing

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is confident that Magpies centre-forward Joelinton will become a big asset for the club, despite having a slow start to his Premier League career.



The 23-year-old Brazilian striker arrived at St. James Park with a lot of expectations after the Tyneside-based club broke their club record and paid Hoffenheim a fee of £40m for his signature in the summer.













Almost five months into his spell with Newcastle, Joelinton has endured an inconsistent start to life in England, managing to score just one goal from his 16 Premier League appearances so far.



Magpies boss Bruce believes the Brazilian is short on confidence and finding it difficult in the English top-tier, but has urged him to learn from team-mate Andy Carroll.





Bruce is confident that Joelinton will become a huge asset for Newcastle once he adapts to the Premier League.







“It’s that confidence one with him”, Bruce was quoted as saying by the Shields Gazette.



“He’s got to learn from big Andy [Carroll]. He’s new into the Premier League and is only young, and, of course, a lot of things get labelled at him with the big price tag.





"I’m still convinced he’ll be a big asset to us.



"He’s learning, and like everyone who comes to the Premier League, he’s finding it’s not easy.”



Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley, while their remaining games in December are against Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton.

