Jay-Roy Grot Deserves Support – Vitesse Caretaker With Plea Over Leeds United Star

Vitesse interim coach Joseph Oosting had admitted to being unhappy at the fans whistling Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot and is keen for the supporters to get behind the attacker.



The 21-year-old attacker, who joined the Eredivisie club on loan from Leeds in the summer, came on as a substitute for the final 15 minutes of his side's league game against Feyenoord at the weekend.













Despite the match taking place at Vitesse'sGelreDome, Grot was subject to whistles from his own fans as he replaced Nouha Dicko.



Oosting, who is currently caretaker coach at Vitesse, was not happy to see Grot whistled and believes such things can have negative effects on young players.





The 47-year-old admitted that it was painful for him to see the Leeds loanee whistled at by the Vitesse fans and urged the fans to back the player instead.







"We have great fans. They must push the players", Oosting told Dutch daily De Gelderlander.



"Jay-Roy Grot is a young player. He deserves all the support of our supporters.





"You [can] destroy such a boy. It is nice that you are supported in your own stadium.



"Those concert of whistles are very painful for me, for us as Vitesse's staff and for the players."



It had been thought Leeds would sell Grot in the summer, but the decision to loan out the 21-year-old has led some to believe the Dutchman could still have a future at Elland Road.

