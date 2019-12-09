Let’s Make Sure Thursday Is Better – Rangers Star Moving On From Cup Heartache

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has vowed that the Gers are going to move on from their Scottish League Cup final defeat and ensure the result goes their away in the Europa League on Thursday.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers had their hearts broken after they slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.













The Light Blues had seven shots on target, including a penalty from Alfredo Morelos, but failed to score, while the Hoops found the back of the net with their only shot on target in the game, which should have been ruled out for offside.



The game has made Rangers man Arfield realise that a win is not guaranteed even if the Gers play well and feels it was not their day at Hampden Park on Sunday.





The Canadian stressed the importance of the need to move on from the heartbreak as soon as possible before vowing that Rangers will ensure the result goes their way against Young Boys on Thursday.







“This game owes you nothing, as you saw today. You need to go and earn it", Arfield was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"It wasn’t our day but we need to move on as quickly as possible.





“We have to look at it like that. But you would rather not play well and win the trophy. It is one of those things.



"We are hurting as much as any fan, as much as anyone associated with Rangers. We are hurting.



“The game owes you nothing. We are going to move on and make sure that Thursday is a better night for us.”



Rangers need to avoid defeat against Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday to seal their spot in the round of 32 of the Europa League.

