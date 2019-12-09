Marcelo Bielsa Comments On Potential Loan Moves For Leeds United Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that the Whites will consider whether to send youngsters Alfie McCalmont and Ryan Edmondson on loan in next month's January transfer window.



McCalmont, 19, and Edmondson, 18, are two up and coming stars at Elland Road and both featured for Leeds Under-23s against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday afternoon.













Northern Irish central midfielder McCalmont was handed his Leeds debut by Bielsa in the side's 3-0 win over Salford City in the EFL Cup this year, while Edmondson's debut came in the 2017/18 season.



With both youngsters on the fringes of Bielsa's first team, the Argentine tactician has revealed that Leeds will consider whether to send them away on loan in January.





The 64-year-old tactician wants to opt for the option that is best for the starlets' development as players and pointed out that there are up and coming stars in the Leeds ranks.







"[A decision is] something we have to take in January", Bielsa told a press conference, when asked about loans for the pair.



"Always we are going to do the best thing for their development.





"I know why you are asking about Alfie and Ryan because there are a lot of players like them who deserve pressure like that."



Both McCalmont and Edmondson have made two appearances each for Leeds this season, and Bielsa has been reluctant to send players out on loan that he thinks would benefit more from being around the first team group.

