X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

09/12/2019 - 15:11 GMT

Monaco Working To Keep Hold of Chelsea and Newcastle Linked Defender

 




Monaco are working to lock down 18-year-old centre-back Benoit Badiashile, who has been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle United, to a new contract as they aim to keep hold of him.

Having risen through the ranks of the Ligue 1 club, the defender made his senior team debut last year and has kicked on with his development.


 



A regular in Leonardo Jardim's first team, Badiashile's progress has not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with two Premier League sides ahead of the January transfer window.

While English giants Chelsea are said to have set their sights on signing the teenager after having their transfer ban cut-short, Newcastle sent scouts to watch the youngster in action in November.
 


However, Monaco are looking to extend Badiashile's contract, which ends in 2021, according to French radio station RMC.



The Ligue 1 side rate the centre-back highly and are keen on tying him down to a new deal.

Monaco are claimed to have been firm in rejecting all approaches Badiashile as they look to keep hold of him.
 


Badiashile has made 12 league appearances for Monaco this season and has a contract at the Stade Louis II until 2021. 
 