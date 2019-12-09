Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce Will Sign 22-Year-Old In January If Fee Can Be Agreed

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is keen to snap up Strasbourg talent Ibrahima Sissoko if he is handed enough money to agree a fee in next month's transfer window, according to the Sun.



Bruce was backed with funds to add to his squad in the summer transfer window and has so far kept Newcastle away from the relegation scrap in the Premier League.













The Magpies have won their last two league games to move up to tenth spot in the league standings and boost Bruce's position at St. James' Park.



Bruce though still feels the need to strengthen his squad during the rapidly approaching January transfer window and has his eyes on the French market.





He is keen on Strasbourg midfielder Sissoko and will take him to Newcastle if a fee can be agreed.







Sissoko, 22, was snapped up by Strasbourg from Brest in 2018 and has been capped by France from Under-18 level to Under-21 level in a sign of his potential.



A defensively minded midfielder, Sissoko is established as a regular in the Strasbourg team and has clocked up 14 appearances in Ligue 1 this term.





He clocked up all 90 minutes in his side's narrow 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this term, as he mixed it with the best, while on Saturday he helped Strasbourg to a 4-2 win over Toulouse with a performance in central midfield.

