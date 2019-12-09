Norwich Slap Big Asking Price On Arsenal and Tottenham Tracked Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City have slapped a hefty asking price on 21-year-old centre-back Ben Godfrey amidst interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.



Despite Norwich’s struggles this season, the young defender has impressed in the top flight and his performances have not gone unnoticed.













Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have been showing an interest in the centre-back and he has also been attracting the eyes of Ligue 1 heavyweights Lyon.



Godfrey is also being closely watched by top Premier League clubs, with Tottenham and Arsenal keeping close tabs on his development.





Norwich are aware of the interest the youngster has been garnering and they are likely to ask for a big fee if clubs come calling for him.







It has been claimed that the Canaries want a figure of £50m if the clubs knock on their door for Godfrey.



Norwich have taken note of the rising transfer fees of defenders and have accordingly set out their stall for the 21-year-old.





Godfrey is currently the captain of the England Under-21s and is widely expected to make the step up into the senior team soon.



Norwich believe he has all the attributes needed to develop into an elite defender and are keen to get the best price possible if they lose him in the near future.

