Nothing Is Determined – West Ham Loan Star On Hammers Return

West Ham United loanee Martin Samuelsen is not sure where his future lies and has played down thoughts he will automatically return to the Hammers following the end of his loan spell at Norwegian club Haugesund.



The 22-year-old winger joined Norwegian side Haugesund on a loan deal and saw out the Norwegian campaign at the club, as he looked to play regular football.













Samuelsen's loan contract is now coming to an end and there are question marks over his future going forward.



The winger is not able to shed any light on his situation and admits he is in the dark over what might happen when the transfer window opens again in January.





"I don't know what's going on. It is uncertain", Samuelsen told Norwegian television channel TV2.







"Now I have to wait and see, and then I have to make a decision."



Samuelsen remains under contract at West Ham and the smart money has been on the Norwegian heading back to England to start training once again with the Hammers. However, the winger insists that cannot be taken for granted.





"No, that is [not for sure]. Nothing is determined", Samuelsen explained.



The Norway international also revealed that a return to Haugesund in his homeland is a possibility, having spent the majority of 2019 at the club on loan.



"Yes, it is definitely a possibility", he said.



Samuelsen scored 14 goals and provided five assists from his 38 appearances across all competitions for Haugesund in 2019.

