Playing Good Football But Making Mistakes – West Ham Star Bemoans Loss To Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United star Declan Rice believes the Hammers are playing good football, but are paying the price for making too many mistakes, after Arsenal came from behind to win 3-1 at the London Stadium.



The Hammers took the lead in the 38th minute through Angelo Ogbonna, as Arsenal turned in a woeful opening 45 minute performance.













West Ham were on course to take all three points until a crazy nine-minutes in the second half turned the game on its head.



First, on the hour mark, Gabriel Martinelli levelled for Arsenal, while Nicolas Pepe then hit a superb, curling strike six minutes later to put the visitors in front.





Three minutes later Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed a third for Arsenal, making it 3-1 and leaving West Ham reeling.







It finished 3-1, with Arsenal taking all three points to move up to ninth in the Premier League table, while West Ham are 16th and just a point above the drop zone.



Rice believes that West Ham blew the chance to climb up the table and dubbed the situation heartbreaking.





He said on Sky Sports post match: "That pretty much sums up our 16 games. First half we went 1-0 up and were frustrating them. Then second half they score two in six minutes. It is frustrating.



"We've missed a chance to move up the table.



"It is heartbreaking. When one goes in we need to learn to keep our heads up. They have great players but they are all preventable goals. We need to look at ourselves."



The West Ham midfielder is of the view that his team are playing good football, but are simply making too many mistakes.



"We are making the same mistakes. We are playing good football as well, but making too many mistakes.



"We have to win our home games. It is horrible to hear the boos. We want to make the fans happy, but we have lost big games here. Now is the time to stay together. Games come thick and fast and we need to regroup."



Next up for West Ham is a relegation six-pointer as they travel to the south coast to take on Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

